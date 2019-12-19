AARONSON--June, mother of Phyllis Aaronson (Bob Fleshner) and Richard Aaronson, grandmother of Michelle Fleshner (Mike Korsmo) and Daniel Fleshner (Katie McDowell) died peacefully in her home on December 17, 2019 surrounded by family. June was married to Howard Aaronson from 1956 until his death in 1999. She had been a teacher and a social worker who worked with the disabled. She was very active in Central Synagogue and gave of herself tirelessly to a number of charitable causes including English In Action, through which she taught non-English speakers to speak English. She also led a caregivers' group for the for many years. A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Central Synagogue at 652 Lexington Avenue, New York City. Shiva will be from 3:30-7:00pm that afternoon at Ms. Aaronson's apartment at 400 East 56th Street, New York, NY apt. 20D.



