JUNE ANSORGE

Obituary
ANSORGE--June Leder, age 94, died Thursday, August 22 on Longboat Key, FL. She lived life on her terms and was lucky in life and in death. June was a ceramic artist/teacher for more than half her life. She also loved cooking, politics, and the view from her condo. June is survived by her brother George, son Andrew (wife Laura), daughter Sally Mulvey and granddaughter Alexandra. In her memory, contributions to the Democrat of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 30, 2019
