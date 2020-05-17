DYSON--June Marston, attorney, philanthropist, and socialite, died on May 5, 2020, at the age of 101. Mrs. Dyson was born on Long Beach, Long Island and was a resident of both the Lenox Hill neighborhood in Manhattan and Tuxedo Park, New York. She is the widow of legendary financier and philanthropist Charles H. Dyson. Mrs. Dyson, a pioneering woman in the legal profession, attended Brooklyn College of Law and served as one of the first women lawyers at Hawkins Delafield & Wood LLP. In addition to her legal career, she is remembered for her commitment to philanthropy and her involvements with the voluntary sector, which were lifelong. She was a Trustee Emeritus of the Museum of the City of New York and was the 11th president of The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering, which serves Memorial Sloan Kettering through an array of activities that encompass patient care, research, and education. She was involved with The Metropolitan Opera and was a member of the Isaac Stern Society of Carnegie Hall. She was a decades-long member of The Colony Club and The Union Club in Manhattan. She was also an avid golfer and member of The Tuxedo Club, one of America'soldest country clubs. She is survived by stepsons John S. Dyson, Robert R. Dyson and 10 step- grandchildren.





