ELZAY--June Lauck. Wife, mother, friend, professional and confidant passed from life on January 9, 2020 with the full moon in the sky, she was 75 years old. The cause of death was Pancreatic cancer. A graduate of Marquette University, June was much loved during her long career in New York's garment district. She will be remembered for her enduring glamour and most importantly her kindness and genuine generosity. She is survived by her beloved husband, Michael, her daughter, Michelle, her son-in-law, Matthew Brannon, her sister, Janet Blakeman and her nephews and their families and many friends. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, January 16th at the Church St. Ignatius Loyola at 4pm. June loved flowers. In lieu of sending, give them to someone you love and think of her.



