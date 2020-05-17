FALK--June C. (nee Marks) on May 15, 2020 in her 95th year. Beloved daughter of Morris and Ida, born in Brooklyn March 12, 1925. Inseparable other half of late husband Paul Falk. Adored sister to Lorraine, late Selma and late Eli. June earned a Masters degree from Hunter College. A wonderful artist and huge lover of the arts from her Met Museum, that maintains a book of her artwork in their library, to everything that PBS offered. She was of a certain generation that was genuine 'Manhattan' from the village and beyond. Never a day without her New York Times. 'Aunt Junie' remembered your birthday without fail and you always received a card. Aunt Junie was an exceedingly generous purveyor of the most beautiful art books as gifts to lucky family members, always sourced from her Metropolitan Museum of Art, "which she secretly may have owned". June and Paul, Aunt Junie and Uncle Paul, always thought of and referred to in that way. Devotion others could only imagine. A pairing meant to be. Aunt Junie will be remembered always with love by her sister and her many nieces and nephews.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store