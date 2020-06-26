GIBSON--June Noble. The Trustees and staff of The Museum of Modern Art mourn the loss of longtime Trustee June Gibson. June, a Trustee since 1969, began her association with the Museum as a member of the International Council and a volunteer in the Education Department, then an affiliate program. June's interest in education led her to campaign for the Museum to revive its official Education Department, and in 1972 the position of Special Assistant for Education was created through a grant from the Edward John Noble Foundation. Larkin later was instrumental in establishing the Museum's Edward John Noble Education Center, which was built in 1984 in memory of her father and his commitment to Education. This Education Center welcomed visitors to the Museum, staged workshops and art history courses, and provided educators with professional staff consultations regarding Museum-related class projects. The Edward John Noble Foundation has continued to be an inveterate supporter of the Museum's Education Department to the present day. In addition to the Education Committee, Gibson has served on Membership, Development, Finance, and Nominating Committees; the 1984 Expansion Committee; the Drawings Committee; and Architecture and Design Committee. While June served on many committees at MoMA, one of her proudest achievements was serving on the 2004 Capital Campaign Committee with fellow trustees David Rockefeller, Ronald Lauder, Agnes Gund and Bob Menschel. June was a brilliant fundraiser and a beloved trustee and she will be missed dearly. We send our deepest condolences to her sons, Noble, David and Jeremy Smith and their families. The Board of Trustees The Museum of Modern Art





