JUNE GIBSON

GIBSON--June Noble Larkin. The members of the Juilliard community are deeply saddened by the passing of June Noble Larkin, a member of the Juilliard board since 1974, its chairperson from 1985 to 1994, and chair emerita since then. An active philanthropist who supported the arts and conservation efforts, she helped guide Juilliard through the construction of our residence hall, which opened in 1990. This residence provided lodging for over 300 Juilliard students and transformed the way students interact at our school. With intelligence and determination, June ensured that Juilliard's artistic, educational, and financial condition was always being enhanced. Her wise counsel has allowed Juilliard to enjoy a significant level of educational and financial stability during this difficult time. We send our deepest condolences to her sons, Jeremy (a member of the Juilliard Council), Noble, and David, and her entire family. The June Noble Larkin Lobby at the center of our building will provide a continuing remembrance of her extraordinary legacy. Bruce Kovner, Chair; Damian Woetzel, President; Joseph W. Polisi, President Emeritus


Published in New York Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
