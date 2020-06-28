JUNE GIBSON
GIBSON--June Noble Larkin. The Wildlife Conservation Society mourns the death of June Noble Larkin Gibson. She will always be remembered as a dedicated champion of conservation, education and the arts. June and her husband, Frank Yoakum Larkin, a former WCS Trustee, backed wildlife conservation efforts through their support of our mission at WCS, including St. Catherines Island Wildlife Survival Center off the coast of Georgia. We extend condolences to her three surviving sons: Noble Smith, David Smith and Jeremy Smith, and to their families.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 28, 2020
No one can prepare you for a loss; it comes like a swift wind. However, take comfort in knowing God is with you and your family lean on him in your time of need. Please accept my most heartfelt condolences.
Simone Taylor
