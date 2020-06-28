JUNE GIBSON

GIBSON--June Noble Larkin. The Wildlife Conservation Society mourns the death of June Noble Larkin Gibson. She will always be remembered as a dedicated champion of conservation, education and the arts. June and her husband, Frank Yoakum Larkin, a former WCS Trustee, backed wildlife conservation efforts through their support of our mission at WCS, including St. Catherines Island Wildlife Survival Center off the coast of Georgia. We extend condolences to her three surviving sons: Noble Smith, David Smith and Jeremy Smith, and to their families.





