JUNE LARKIN

LARKIN--June Noble. The Board and Staff of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts mourn the passing of June Noble Larkin. A generous patron for nearly 50 years, June served on the Board of Lincoln Center from 1985 until 1995 and was a Director Emerita at the time of her death. She played a critical role in the founding of Jazz at Lincoln Center and the renovation of the Lincoln Center campus. June was an early supporter of community arts series and internship programs, providing aspiring arts professionals with opportunities to work at Lincoln Center. The June Noble Larkin Lobby at The Juilliard School is one testament to her leadership and remarkable legacy at the School and across Lincoln Center. We offer our heartfelt condolences to her entire family and children Noble, David, and Jeremy. Katherine Farley, Chair; Henry Timms, President and CEO Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts





