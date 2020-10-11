JUNE RACINE

RACINE--June Walsh, age 98, of Palm Beach, FL passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, in Poughkeepsie, NY on October 4. Beloved wife of the late Leo Racine for 72 years. Loving mother of Timothy of Palm Beach, William (Patricia) of Pittsburgh, John of Los Angeles and Mary Dryfoos of Poughkeepsie. Proud grandmother of Gillian and Alexis Racine, Robert (Layla) and Pamela Dryfoos and the late Sean William Racine. Great- grandmother of Jakob Dryfoos and honorary great- grandmother of Noah Perez. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. A graduate of Our Lady of Good Counsel College in White Plains, NY, June worked as a teacher at Our Lady of Victory School in Mount Vernon, NY, for many years. Known for her devotion to family and the Catholic faith, June was also a loyal friend and a true lady. She radiated love, kindness, intelligence and elegance. June will be buried alongside her late husband in a private ceremony.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store