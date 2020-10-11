1/1
JUNE RACINE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RACINE--June Walsh, age 98, of Palm Beach, FL passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, in Poughkeepsie, NY on October 4. Beloved wife of the late Leo Racine for 72 years. Loving mother of Timothy of Palm Beach, William (Patricia) of Pittsburgh, John of Los Angeles and Mary Dryfoos of Poughkeepsie. Proud grandmother of Gillian and Alexis Racine, Robert (Layla) and Pamela Dryfoos and the late Sean William Racine. Great- grandmother of Jakob Dryfoos and honorary great- grandmother of Noah Perez. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. A graduate of Our Lady of Good Counsel College in White Plains, NY, June worked as a teacher at Our Lady of Victory School in Mount Vernon, NY, for many years. Known for her devotion to family and the Catholic faith, June was also a loyal friend and a true lady. She radiated love, kindness, intelligence and elegance. June will be buried alongside her late husband in a private ceremony.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved