Dear Nicole and Pam,

I am so sorry for your loss. June gave me my first "real" job with The American Veteran's Committee when I was in my twenties and desperately needed one. We carpooled together every day to and from Dupont circle and it was there I

got to know June's passionate commitment to women, veterans, civil rights, and justice.

She was a role model and surrogate mother to me and I grew and matured under her tutelage. I am forever grateful for her presence in my life. I will go outside after writing this and sing her name to the wind. Sending love to your and your beloveds,

Joanne "Rocky" Delaplaine

Joanne Delaplaine