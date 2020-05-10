JUNE WILLENZ
WILLENZ--June A. On May 3, 2020, June A. Willenz of Bethesda, MD passed away at the age of 95. She is survived by her loving daughters Nicole Gardner (Chris Gardner) and Pam Willenz (Michael Hieb) and grandson Christopher Gardner Jr. She was raised in Brooklyn, NY. June's long career as a global human rights advocate was characterized by human rights and social justice for all. In 2011, June was inducted into the Maryland Women's Hall of Fame for her leadership and work. She served as the Executive Director of the American Veterans Committee (AVC) for 40 years. She became the first woman to head the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights Task Force on Military/Veterans Affairs. She was the founder and first chair of the Committee on Women for the World Veterans Federation and was honored to receive their highest award for humanitarian service in 2018. Her book, "Women Veterans: America's Forgotten Heroines" documented a pattern of neglect by government agencies that received broad attention resulting in congressional hearings and remedial actions. She spearheaded the effort to establish a national memorial by creating a "Women in Military Service for America Foundation." Endorsed by Congress, this led to the building of the Women Veterans Memorial in Arlington, VA. June treasured her time with her family, her friends, her passion for tennis and her love of travel. She believed in connecting to people and made friends all over the world. She will be greatly missed. There will be an online service Tuesday, May 12 at 7pm EST livestreamed: https://templerodefshalom org/live


Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Service
7:00 PM
afterwards for people to watch
Celebration of Life
An in-person celebration of her life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
Pam and Nikki, My deepest sympathies. Your mom was an amazing person. She will be missed. Much love,
Andy
Andrew Earle-Richardson
May 8, 2020
Sending peace and love to you all. I have such sweet, fond memories of your Mom!
XOXO - Mike
Michael Richardson
May 8, 2020
A great member of our Bannockburn community. She will be missed.
David Richardson
May 8, 2020
Dear Nicole and Pam,
I am so sorry for your loss. June gave me my first "real" job with The American Veteran's Committee when I was in my twenties and desperately needed one. We carpooled together every day to and from Dupont circle and it was there I
got to know June's passionate commitment to women, veterans, civil rights, and justice.
She was a role model and surrogate mother to me and I grew and matured under her tutelage. I am forever grateful for her presence in my life. I will go outside after writing this and sing her name to the wind. Sending love to your and your beloveds,
Joanne "Rocky" Delaplaine
Joanne Delaplaine
