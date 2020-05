Or Copy this URL to Share

LIUBA--Justin P. Chief of Desk for Romania, Radio Free Europe, New York City/Munich; President of Iuliu Maniu Foundation, New York City. Lost to COVID-19 at age 95 in Springfield, MA, April 18. To be interred privately in New York City May 3; memorial at a future date.





