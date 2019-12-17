Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jutta Marion Klein. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1954 - 2019

Jutta Marion Klein, 64, passed away in her Wellington, FL home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was born on December 27, 1954 in Frankfurt, Germany. Jutta graduated from Martin Van Buren High School in 1972. She went on to attend Queens College, CUNY and obtained her J.D. from Fordham University School of Law. Jutta spent her successful career (1983-2013) as President of Jutta Klein Associates, a New York literary scouting agency for international publishers. Jutta was a dedicated wife and amazing mother. She was well-read, fluent in many languages, kind, and generous. Jutta loved spending time with family and friends, travel, theater, fine dining, gelato, playing scrabble, watching Jeopardy and tennis, and following her beloved New York Yankees. She is survived by her loving husband Steven Klein, children Alexandra (Matthew) Wright and Scott Klein, granddaughter, Madeline Wright, parents, Wolfgang and Karin Farnung, sister, Sylvia (Gary) Benzler, brothers Peter Farnung and Kevin Farnung, brother in law Richard (Deborah) Klein, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends around the globe. She is predeceased by her mother in law, Pearl Yavarkovsky.



A memorial service will be held in her honor at Adath Jeshurun Synagogue in Elkins Park, PA on Sunday January 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Jutta Marion Klein, 64, passed away in her Wellington, FL home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was born on December 27, 1954 in Frankfurt, Germany. Jutta graduated from Martin Van Buren High School in 1972. She went on to attend Queens College, CUNY and obtained her J.D. from Fordham University School of Law. Jutta spent her successful career (1983-2013) as President of Jutta Klein Associates, a New York literary scouting agency for international publishers. Jutta was a dedicated wife and amazing mother. She was well-read, fluent in many languages, kind, and generous. Jutta loved spending time with family and friends, travel, theater, fine dining, gelato, playing scrabble, watching Jeopardy and tennis, and following her beloved New York Yankees. She is survived by her loving husband Steven Klein, children Alexandra (Matthew) Wright and Scott Klein, granddaughter, Madeline Wright, parents, Wolfgang and Karin Farnung, sister, Sylvia (Gary) Benzler, brothers Peter Farnung and Kevin Farnung, brother in law Richard (Deborah) Klein, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends around the globe. She is predeceased by her mother in law, Pearl Yavarkovsky.A memorial service will be held in her honor at Adath Jeshurun Synagogue in Elkins Park, PA on Sunday January 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Published on NYTimes.com from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close