FEINSOD--Kalma Jewel, (born November 24, 1924) died on April 26th. She was predeceased by husband, Robert Louis Feinsod, who died January 15th, 2018. The proud mother of geriatrician Dr. Fred Feinsod (1948) from Colorado Springs and Indiana State University Professor Arthur Feinsod (1951) from Terre Haute, she is also survived by daughters-in-law, Elizabeth McDevitt Feinsod and Mary Kramer; grandchildren, Jesse Feinsod and Lyla (Feinsod) Warner; great-granddaughter, Zoey Warner; grandsons, Lincoln and Simon Peterson; great-grandson, Kai Cesena Peterson; sister, Ellen Jacobs; niece, Ruth Jacobs; and grandnieces, Melissa Kleinberg and Gabi Wurtzel. She was predeceased by parents, Joseph and Gertrude Shapiro, brother-in-law, Jerome Jacobs and niece, Mira Jacobs. She will be buried at Calverton Cemetery beside her beloved husband who fought bravely in World War II.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 30, 2020