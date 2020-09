Or Copy this URL to Share

HUGHES--Karen T. The School of American Ballet mourns the loss of our longtime board member and friend. Karen's stalwart dedication to SAB was beyond compare and we will miss her dearly. We send our deepest condolences to Phyllis, Jeff, Alexandra, Andrew, Will and Maddie and her countless friends and loved ones. Barbara M. Vogelstein, Chairman of the Board; Jonathan Stafford, Artistic Director; Carrie W. Hinrichs, Executive Director





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store