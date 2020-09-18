KAREN HUGHES

HUGHES--Karen T. The Board of Directors, artists, and staff of New York City Ballet are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend Karen T. Hughes. A longtime member of the New York City Ballet family, Karen was co-chair of the Company's junior committee in the 1980s and served on our Board from 1995 to 2003. Karen's love of NYCB was a family affair, her father, the late Ed Toohey, was a beloved member of our Board from 1983 to 2009. An enthusiastic champion of the arts and a devoted and generous supporter of the Company, Karen's passion, commitment, and friendship will be deeply missed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Phyllis, Jeff, Alexandra, Andrew, Will, Maddie, and her entire family.





