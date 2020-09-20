KAREN HUGHES

HUGHES--Karen Toohey. Of New York City and Southampton, NY passed away on September 16th at the age of 71. Born in New Jersey on March 19, 1949, she was a graduate of Millburn High School and Wells College. She met the love of her life and husband of 48 amazing years, Jeff, as a teenager on the beaches of Peconic Bay between North Sea Beach Colony and Cedar Crest. Her long and distinguished career at Ruder Finn and Polskin Arts & Communications Counselors spanned 46 years and mirrored her passion for the arts. She was an ardent supporter of cultural institutions in New York City and Eastern Long Island, a lover of animals, and an expert skier (snow and water) and sailor. Karen served on the Boards of many organizations, including the School of American Ballet, Episcopal Charities, Allen Stevenson School, Hotchkiss School, Bowdoin College, Church of the Heavenly Rest and New York City Ballet among other institutions she loved. She was also a brave and graceful fighter, overcoming battles with Hodgkin's Disease in the late 1970s and breast cancer in 2012. She is predeceased by her father Edward J. Toohey, and will be deeply missed by her husband Jeff, mother Phyllis, daughter Alexandra, son and daughter-in-law Andrew and Eliza, adored grandchildren Will and Maddie, extended family, and countless best friends. Karen will be celebrated once gatherings of the size befitting her remarkable life and love are once again possible. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to the School of American Ballet, 70 Lincoln Center Plaza New York, NY 10023, and the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center, 228 West Montauk Highway Hampton Bays, NY 11946.





