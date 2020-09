Or Copy this URL to Share

HUGHES--Karen T. A cherished and much loved friend, a respected professional and deeply engaged arts philanthropist. Our deepest condolences to Jeff, Andrew, Alexandra, Eliza, Will, Maddie and her entire extended family and many devoted friends. We will miss her spirit, wise counsel, enthusiasm and loving kindness. Margie, Charlie, George, Charlotte and Becky Van Dercook





