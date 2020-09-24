1/1
KAREN HUGHES
HUGHES--Karen T. The staffs of Polskin Arts & Communications Counselors and Finn Partners mourn the loss of our beloved colleague, friend, mentor, and unfailing paragon of grace, kindness, and courage, Karen Hughes. For 46 years, Karen honored us by working as a leader in our practice, imparting her high professional standards by setting an example for all, meanwhile holding us together through her extraordinary emotional intelligence, generous spirit, and sympathetic yet clear-eyed concern for everyone. We will forever miss Karen's guidance, warmth, boundless curiosity, good humor, and legendary to-do lists. We extend our deepest condolences to her family, whom she loved so much, and to all who, like us, are missing her and grieving for our magnificent friend.


Published in New York Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
