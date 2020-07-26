KAREN KOLOMECHUK

KOLOMECHUK--Karen, of New York, New York on July 18, 2020. Daughter of the late John and Maryrose. Beloved sister of Mary Jean Howland (Wilder), John T. Kolomechuk, Christine Moore (Chris), Doreen Kolomechuk (Norman Loehr), and the late Thomas Kolomechuk (Sue Eng). Loving aunt of Katherine Elia (Christopher), Alessandra Marshall (Mikhail), and Christopher Moore Jr. (Jenna Johnson). Cherished great aunt of Alexander John Elia. Lifelong career in public service; recently retired as a Support Magistrate for the Family Court of the State of New York. Previously served as a Law Secretary in the New York State Supreme Court and a Supervising Court Attorney in the Family Court of the State of New York. Dedicated to pursuing justice and fairness for all; graduate of New York Law School. Mass of Christian Burial was held at the Church of St. Joseph, Bronxville.





