LIEBERMAN--Karen Ingrid, (nee Lisco) passed away on March 4 at the age of 75 after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. Karen was dearly loved by her family, friends, and aides. She is survived by her husband, Hal; children, Lisa Konstantellis and David Kosman; stepson, David Lieberman; granddaughter, Zoe Konstantellis; sister, Barbara Lewis; brother-in-law, Sandy Lewis; brother, Tom Lisco; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Karen was raised on the south side of Chicago in a family of famous scientists, including her grandfather, James Franck, winner of the Nobel Prize for physics in 1925, who helped the family escape from Germany in the 1930s. Karen graduated from Oberlin College in 1964. She was incredibly warm, intelligent, and creative, and made many close friends wherever she went. She was passionate about the arts and played the piano until the last day of her life. She was Associate Director of the Arts in Education Institute of Western New York; Executive Director of the Lancaster Opera House; Director of Rockwell Hall at Buffalo State College; Development Director of Pick of the Crop Dance; a presenter of classical music and jazz on WBFO, Buffalo's public radio station; and an auditor for the New York State Council on the Arts. She loved being in nature, collecting leaves in Prospect Park, and swimming in Squam Lake, NH. The family will hold a memorial service later this spring.



