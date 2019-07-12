MANDELBAUM--Karen Grundfest, 69, of New York City, formerly of Montclair, NJ, passed away on July 10, 2019. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of more than forty years, Larry Mandelbaum. Karen was the beloved mother of Daniel and Andrew (Hind Kabaj), grandmother of Jad, and a treasured sister. Karen earned a Ph.D. in music theory from the City University of New York and taught at various universities. Donations in Karen's memory may be made to the Karen Mandelbaum Fund for Education at the Montclair Art Museum, where she was an active board member.
Published in The New York Times on July 12, 2019