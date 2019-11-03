O'HARA--Karen Ann. In memory of Karen Ann O'Hara, 69, a rare combination of creativity and executive suite skill. Leon Russell back-up singer and L.A. "Hair" cast member, playful sci fi genius and creator of "Sharknado", New York Jets fan, Baker Street Irregular, ice dancing connoisseur, world traveler and so much more. Beloved sister, friend and corporate comrade-in-arms. She left us on June 21st, 2019. Way too soon says the Original HBO Gang and Marge.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 3, 2019