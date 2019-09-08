SACKS--Karen L. (1954 - 2019), an influential magazine editor and educator, known professionally as Karen L. Saks, died peacefully at her home in Brooklyn, NY, from complications of cancer on September 3, 2019. Karen was an unstoppable force of nature, whose passion and energy enriched the lives of everyone she touched. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Bradley Sacks, three daughters, Jilian, Blaire and Amanda Sacks, and her brother Kenneth Kornfeld.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 8, 2019