SHARF--Dr. Karen. Dr. Karen Sharf passed away October 6 in New York City. Karen was born in Toronto, but spent her entire adult life in New York, a city filled with the art, music, theater and friends she loved. Karen received her Doctorate degree in Clinical Social Work from NYU. She was a brilliant, creative and compassionate psychotherapist, beloved by clients as far away as Australia and the Middle East. Karen was hilariously funny and unwaveringly loyal. She was a true adventurer, discovering far-flung places years ahead of the crowds, always coming home with stories and gifts for her many loved ones. She was devoted to her family, and forged friendships that spanned 40 years. Karen's bright light warmed us all. We miss her beyond words.





