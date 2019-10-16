STRAUSS--Karen, whose sun was so bright -- died on Monday, October 14, 2019; she was 72-years-old but her beauty and spirit defied her age. Karen's love will forever stay with her husband Arthur, her children, Samantha and Josh, their spouses, Effie and Danny, and her grandchildren, Lily, Levi and Luca; her family was her "air to breathe". A woman of joy and singular warmth, Karen also will be missed by all her relatives and many dear friends. We will miss her and love her every day of our lives. A ceremony will be held 11:30am today at Riverside Nassau North Chapels, 55 North Station Plaza, Great Neck, NY.



