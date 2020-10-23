1969 - 2020

The PS 6 volunteer community mourns the untimely loss of their dear friend, Karin Hannon, at the age of 51, after a short but hard-fought battle with advanced cancer. Karin served in numerous volunteer capacities at the school for many years, both as a leader and right-hand person to anyone who needed it. Karin brought unflappable character, disarming wit, and creative problem-solving to any and all volunteer efforts, particularly when it was needed most. She always had an instinctual ear to the ground and knew how to get the job done. With her professional planning skills, Karin logged countless hours by foot and any mode of transportation, running across New York City, to ensure PS 6 teachers and students never went without. Years on, today's staff, parents, and students are reaping the benefits of her groundwork and talents. To say that Karin "lit up a room" or "always had a smile on her face" would be too cliché. She simply exuded bliss. She will be deeply, deeply missed. We send our condolences to Karin's beloved family-husband Brian, children Delaney and Patrick, and the extended Davis and Hannon families.

