KARL DUPUY

Du PUY--Karl F.G. Karl Du Puy, AIA, architect and professor, died of heart failure on August 21 at his home in Washington, DC. He was 78. Karl, also known as "Ric," grew up in Quincy, IL and attended Dartmouth College. He studied architecture at the University of Pennsylvania and Delft Institute of Technology, which he attended on a Fulbright-Hays scholarship. In 1969 Karl/Ric became an urban designer for the City of New York, where he was involved in such projects as the revitalization of TriBeCa. In 1972 he married Margaret "Peg" Kepner, a fellow Fulbright-Hays scholar; they were pioneering residents of NoHo, renovating a loft apartment in a former factory. In 1977 they moved to Washington, DC. Over more than four decades at the University of Maryland, Karl taught a range of courses (mainly focused on urban design), led numerous study-abroad trips, and directed nearly two hundred master's theses. Beloved by his students, who compiled lists of his colorful 'DuPuyisms,' he won several awards for outstanding teaching. He remained active as an emeritus professor after his official retirement and spent the spring of 2020 advising yet another crop of thesis students. Karl loved to travel the world and his energy and curiosity were contagious. A committed urbanist and believer in cities throughout his life, he was also a lover of nature, never happier than when hiking or canoeing with his family and friends. He was predeceased by his older brother Jack, and is survived by his wife Peg, his sons Frederick and Paul, his younger brother Bill, and a host of friends, relatives, and former students. For more information see: DignityMemorial.com
.