Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KARL FISCHER. View Sign

FISCHER--Karl. Karl Fischer, was born on February 22, 1949 in Gemzse, Hungary. He attended McGill University in Montreal and graduated in 1972 with two Architecture degrees. Karl opened his own architecture firm in 1984 in Montreal and a branch in New York City in 1999. Many of his designs grace the skylines of both Montreal and New York. Karl is survived by his wife of 47 years, Pamela; his children Alison (Ian) and Daniel (Andrea); and his grandchildren Amelia, Clara and Maelyn. He is also survived by his mother, his brother, his sister, and their families. He waspredeceased by his father, Lazlo Fischer. Karl died peaceful in Vermont on March 12, 2019 surrounded by family. A private memorial will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made in his name to



FISCHER--Karl. Karl Fischer, was born on February 22, 1949 in Gemzse, Hungary. He attended McGill University in Montreal and graduated in 1972 with two Architecture degrees. Karl opened his own architecture firm in 1984 in Montreal and a branch in New York City in 1999. Many of his designs grace the skylines of both Montreal and New York. Karl is survived by his wife of 47 years, Pamela; his children Alison (Ian) and Daniel (Andrea); and his grandchildren Amelia, Clara and Maelyn. He is also survived by his mother, his brother, his sister, and their families. He waspredeceased by his father, Lazlo Fischer. Karl died peaceful in Vermont on March 12, 2019 surrounded by family. A private memorial will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made in his name to farmsanctuary.org Published in The New York Times on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close