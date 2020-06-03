1975 - 2020
Karl Gold of Flushing, NY died of heart failure on May 12, 2020 in Salem, MA where he'd recently moved with his wife Elizabeth ("Lizzy") Mason Gold and their two cats. He was 44.
Karl (AKA "Reggie") was born in Flushing, NY on August 13, 1975. He is survived by his parents, Alan and Elizabeth ("Betty") Gold, who raised him and brother Adem Dinc as Unitarian Universalists with a deep love of New York City, books, comics, movies, and music.
Anyone who met Karl learned something. The breadth of his knowledge was matched only by its depth. He spent 25 years working in book publishing, most recently with Macmillan Publishers as production manager. He was a talented artist, writer, and rapper, all of which he infused with humor. He loved Adidas, ghost hunting shows, and the Mets. He was a student of New York City, studying everything from the subways to the 1939 World's Fair to the history of hip-hop and graffiti. He was a blogger, comic book reviewer, and co-host of the comics podcast "Chris and Reggie's Cosmic Treadmill," where he was known for his deep baritone, quick wit, and infectious laugh.
An archivist of his friends' shared past through their collected art, music, and writing, Karl brought them together. He was the axis of his friends and family, showing his love with equal parts tenderness and sarcasm. He said his life began when he met his wife, but really, it was the other way around. They visited seven countries, nine states, and eight baseball stadiums in their ten years together.
On May 20, 2019, Karl survived an aortic dissection, but was left partially paralyzed. After surgery, he spent twelve days in a coma. When he awoke, he thought he'd been to a party on Don Henley's yacht. But it was clear his memory was intact when he informed his nurse that Streaky the Supercat first appeared in Action Comics issue #261.
He spent two months at Spaulding Rehabilitation in Charlestown, MA, but never doubted he would walk again. He even tried so hard that he fell out of bed one night, despite being paralyzed from the waist down. His sense of humor and positivity never faltered. He was discharged in a wheelchair, but by December he was walking confidently with a cane and brace. He was proud of what he'd accomplished and planned to continue traveling with his wife, no matter the challenges.
When Karl began experiencing symptoms of congestive heart failure, he was admitted to the hospital. Visitors weren't allowed due to the coronavirus, but before he died, Karl had long talks with several friends and planned for future podcasts with his co-host. He called his parents and FaceTimed with his wife (his "puppy") and their cats. He remained their axis, the center of so many worlds.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health (https://www.johnritterfoundation.org) and North Shore Animal League (https://www.animalleague.org).
Published in New York Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.