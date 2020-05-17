LIEBMANN--Karl Otto, MTheol., M.D., Yale Psychiatrist Professor Liebmann died May 7, 2020 at what he considered a not yet venerable age of 87. Born in Heidelberg, Germany, he grew up in Munich, the son of the mathematician Heinrich Liebmann (Liebmann's Rule), who was personally fired by Hitler from his deanship of Heidelberg University because of his Jewish ancestry. Dr. Liebmann studied Theology in Heidelberg and, with the theologian/psychiatrist Karl Jaspers, in Basel. He went on to study Medicine in Munich. In 1962 he met his wife, Judith, while she was studying in Munich on a Fulbright. When she returned to Yale for her PhD, he followed a year later to begin his residency in Psychiatry. His career at Yale spanned more than 50 years. For his profound knowledge, his wit and his gentle empathy he was admired and loved by the many Residents, Fellows and Medical Students whom he taught, and by the thousands of patients whose lives he was dedicated to making better. After a childhood of personal and national tragedy, Dr. Liebmann learned to wrangle the most out of life. As a young man, he climbed the highest Alps with an ice pick and, when he settled on the Connecticut shoreline, he avidly captained a green and white sunfish. He saw in the Sound every morning summer or winter and once saved a dog who had fallen through the ice by jumping into the freezing water. Besides his wife, he is survived by three cherished children, Anya, Theo and Otto, his beloved daughters-in-law, Barbara and Rebekah, and six adored grandchildren, Allie, Risa, Ruby, Ava, Tal and Juniper. Gifts in his honor may be made to The Liebmann Family Fund, The Slifka Center at Yale, 80 Wall St., New Haven, CT 06511.





