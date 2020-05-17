KARL LIEBMANN
LIEBMANN--Karl Otto, MTheol., M.D., Yale Psychiatrist Professor Liebmann died May 7, 2020 at what he considered a not yet venerable age of 87. Born in Heidelberg, Germany, he grew up in Munich, the son of the mathematician Heinrich Liebmann (Liebmann's Rule), who was personally fired by Hitler from his deanship of Heidelberg University because of his Jewish ancestry. Dr. Liebmann studied Theology in Heidelberg and, with the theologian/psychiatrist Karl Jaspers, in Basel. He went on to study Medicine in Munich. In 1962 he met his wife, Judith, while she was studying in Munich on a Fulbright. When she returned to Yale for her PhD, he followed a year later to begin his residency in Psychiatry. His career at Yale spanned more than 50 years. For his profound knowledge, his wit and his gentle empathy he was admired and loved by the many Residents, Fellows and Medical Students whom he taught, and by the thousands of patients whose lives he was dedicated to making better. After a childhood of personal and national tragedy, Dr. Liebmann learned to wrangle the most out of life. As a young man, he climbed the highest Alps with an ice pick and, when he settled on the Connecticut shoreline, he avidly captained a green and white sunfish. He saw in the Sound every morning summer or winter and once saved a dog who had fallen through the ice by jumping into the freezing water. Besides his wife, he is survived by three cherished children, Anya, Theo and Otto, his beloved daughters-in-law, Barbara and Rebekah, and six adored grandchildren, Allie, Risa, Ruby, Ava, Tal and Juniper. Gifts in his honor may be made to The Liebmann Family Fund, The Slifka Center at Yale, 80 Wall St., New Haven, CT 06511.


Published in New York Times on May 17, 2020.
May 12, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Dr Liebmann for many years. He was an amazing man. He taught me so much and despite how knowledgeable and talented he was, he was the most humble and respectful person Ive ever met. We'd often talked about his family and he would tell stories of how proud he was and share little things about his kids or grandkids or tell about how he met his wife. I loved hearing stories of his fascinating life and everything he said was always so heartfelt. Our conversations were always thought provoking and Dr. Liebmann truly left a lasting impression on me. He was a gem and Im so deeply sorry for your loss. Mt deepest sympathy to his wife, children and grandchildren. I know he will surely be missed and I hope your memories help to ease your pain.
Carol Hennessey
Coworker
May 10, 2020
We send our most sincere condolences to the family. The World is diminished by the loss of such a wonderful man. Peter and Susan Rogol
Susan Rogol
Friend
May 9, 2020
