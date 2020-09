MARKL--Karl. It is with the saddest regret that we announce the death of Karl Markl at age 93. Unfortunately, Karl passed on September 15th, 2020. Karl was a wonderful friend, conversationalist, neighbor and always provided assistance to others. He always had interesting stories to tell and pictures to show. He will be greatly missed and will forever remain in our hearts. May he rest in peace. Love, Seba, Raymond, Wendy, Katrina and Mia





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store