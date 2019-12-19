Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karl Mendez Rotstan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1966 - 2019

Karl Rotstan was born in Upland CA, the son of John Arthur Rotstan and Nellie Mendez Rotstan. The youngest of three children, Karl is survived by his wife, Anna-Marie Lawrence of Brooklyn NY, to whom he was married for ten years. Karl's parents and two siblings, Michael and Karen Rotstan predeceased him. As the son of a political science professor, academics was an important aspect of Karl's upbringing, one he took a natural inclination to. He taught himself German by the age of eight, and by adulthood had become fluent in German, Czech and French. After completing his undergraduate degree at Fresno State University, he achieved a Masters in World History and a Doctorate of Philosophy, both from Harvard University.



Upon finishing his academic career, Karl moved to Berlin to work for Let's Go, where he wrote the German edition of the popular travel guide. After Berlin, and soon after the fall of the Iron Curtain, Karl moved to Prague in the Czech Republic, where he worked various jobs that eventually led to him becoming a partner at the brokerage firm, Wood & Co. After several years in Prague, he moved to London to continue work in the financial sector. Upon returning to the United States in 2001, Karl worked for a technology start up, now known as True Choice Solutions. For the last two years of Karl's life, he ran the business analysis group at a New York City agency.



All along Karl's travels, he collected an eclectic and steadfast group of friends and acquaintances, often tied to his interests in the extraterrestrial, paranormal, science fiction, and in particular, the history of World War II. While in Prague, one of the most important people he met was Anna-Marie Lawrence, who became his wife upon her own return to New York. They became legal partners in 2007 and lived together in the Windsor Terrace neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY



