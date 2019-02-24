Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KARLA BASARAN. View Sign

BASARAN--Karla Burdell, died February 19, 2019, in Longwood, FL, with her daughters at her side. She is the daughter of Dr. Edwin S. Burdell and Emma Mathiasen. Karla was a native New Yorker, her father was the first director of Cooper Union, and involved in UNESCO in Turkey. Her mother was part of a large Danish family that has a prominent place in the New Jersey Terracotta industry. Karla was an Educator in elementary education and her career took her to teach in Denmark and Turkey. In her later years, she enjoyed oil painting, reading and traveling to her favorite summer home in the Adirondacks. She was adored by her four grandchildren and will be missed greatly.



