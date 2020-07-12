SOKOL--Karol M., age 75. Beloved sister, aunt and friend, died peacefully on July 4, 2020 in New York City following a lengthy illness. Karol was born June 22, 1945 in Philadelphia, PA to Abraham and Beatrice Sokol, now deceased. A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Karol also held a master's degree in history from the Columbia University Graduate School of Arts & Sciences and a master's degree in library science from the Columbia School of Library Service. She was the former Director of the library at the law firm Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton in New York. Karol was a passionate supporter of the New York City Ballet, Carnegie Hall and Jupiter Symphony. Music, literature and the craft of knitting brought her a lifetime of pleasure that she shared with family and friends. She had a keen and exacting intellect that was tempered by in an innate humanity and natural dignity. Karol is survived by her brother David, sister-in-law Christine, beloved nieces Samantha and Alexis and a host of friends in New York and Cambridge, MA. Her beloved younger brother, Joel, predeceased her.





