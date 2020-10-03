1928 - 2020

Kate passed peacefully, on Friday, October 2, surrounded by family. A kind and gentle person, with a great sense of humor, she was an anchor for all that knew her.



A loving mother, world traveler, artist and accomplished tennis player, Kate gave generously to others, and worked for years to help disadvantaged children learn to read. She loved animals with a passion, having cared for many over the years.



She will be forever missed.

