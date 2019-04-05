DENZINGER--Katharina, 88, died of bladder cancer on April 2, 2019. She received BFA and MFA degrees from Universitat der Kunste Berlin. She then emigrated to New York, where she became editorial illustrator for Harpers Bazaar, creating many covers, and published works in other art magazines. She held 18 residencies at art colonies, including Virginia Center, Yaddo and MacDowell. She taught for many years on the professorial faculty at the Parsons New School of Design. She was honored there for her teaching excellence. She also taught at Pratt Institute and Fashion Institute of Technology. She worked productively until she died, exhibiting at museums, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, galleries and shows. Review of her life's work is shown at www.ka-denz.com Contributions in Katharina's memory may be made to the Parsons School.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2019