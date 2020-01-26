Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHARINE MOUNTCASTLE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MOUNTCASTLE--Katharine Babcock. Katharine Babcock Mountcastle passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Stamford, CT. Born on February 2, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA, Katie was the daughter of Mary Reynolds and Charles Babcock. She was educated at Madeira School, Sweetbriar College and graduated from Salem College in Winston-Salem, NC. In 1951, she married Kenneth F. Mountcastle. They had four children: Mary Mountcastle (Jim Overton), Laura Mountcastle, Kenneth F. Mountcastle III (Lisa) and Kathy Mountcastle (Mark Koster); and five grandchildren: Holt and Kemble Mountcastle, Kara Mountcastle and Alex and Katie Koster. In addition to raising her family, Katie had a long and renowned level of community service. Of particular importance to her was her service on the boards of the Mary Reynolds Babcock Foundation and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. Other board service included Sapelo Foundation, Fairfield County's Community Foundation, International Social Service, Friends of the Earth, People for the American Way, Wake Forest University, American Farm School, League of Conservation Voters, NARAL, UNC Public Television, Horizons National, Rural Advancement Fund, New Canaan United Way, New Canaan Country School, Lockwood-Mathews Mansion, and Family and Children's Aid Advisory. A former colleague captured her unique character: "Katie spent more than 60 years advancing work that made a difference to struggling people and communities. She was a force to be reckoned with! Full of life, strong opinions and a deep sense of justice, she will be missed by all of us who were fortunate enough to know her." The family will hold a private service. If you wish to commemorate Katie's life, please consider a donation to: Fund for Women and Girls at Fairfield County's Community Foundation, 40 Richards Ave., Norwalk, CT 06854 or Southern Environmental Law Center, 201 W. Main St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Published in The New York Times on Jan. 26, 2020

