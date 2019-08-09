BRANDT--Katherine E., died at home in Charlottesville, VA on August 4, 2019 under the care of her family with the expert guidance of the University of Virginia Palliative Care Clinic. She was 54. Beloved wife of Kimberly D. Acquaviva and devoted mother of Greyson K. Acquaviva. Survivors include sister-in-law Terri Brandt McGrath (James), father-in-law Philip C. Acquaviva (Virginia Bertrand), sister-in-law Jennifer (Acquaviva) Bass (Warren), brother Theodore L. Brandt (Selena), BFFs Gary Gardia (Dennis McClure) and Kathleen Taylor, and countless family members and friends. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents Ann Lowden Brandt and Robert Eugene Brandt, and much-loved aunts Mary Lowden and Betty Lowden Hansford. A graduate of Mount Holyoke College (1987), Kathy championed hospice and palliative care for more than 30 years, working to improve timely access to quality care. Among her many accomplishments, she was the author and editor of the NCP Clinical Practice Guidelines for Quality Palliative Care, 4th edition. She was a member of Friends Meeting of Washington and a longtime volunteer with Capitol Hill Scouts Troop 500. A Memorial Meeting for Worship will be held October 26th at 2:00pm at Friends Meeting of Washington. From the time Kathy was diagnosed with clear cell ovarian cancer six months ago, she was clear with her family that the cause of death should be listed as the Trump Presidency in her obituary. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to whichever candidate secures the Democratic nomination even if you really wish someone better were running.



