FARMER--Katherine Textor, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019 in Manhattan at the age of 45. Born in Seattle, Washington to George and Wendy Textor, Katy was the oldest of three children. She embodied grace, kindness, humor, and determination throughout her life and especially during her recent battle with cancer. She leaves behind her loving husband, Colin and their two children, Riley (eleven) and Will (eight). By her own admission, Katy's greatest joy and source of pride was her immediate and extended family. She was a loving and tireless mother, wife, daughter, sister, and cousin. She never let the long distances between her many family members limit their closeness. A perfect day for Katy was spent in the Thousand Islands, on the water with her children, spreading joy, mischief and sugar. Katy was an accomplished producer and television journalist. She began her career in the political unit of ABC News, where she covered the 2000 Presidential election. She joined the White House press corps in 2001 as a producer for ABC News covering the Bush Presidency, including the launch of the coalition invasion of Iraq. In 2003, she returned to New York and joined CBS at 60 Minutes where she worked as an associate producer and producer, collaborating extensively and over many years with Morley Safer. While at 60 Minutes, Katy was credited with 22 stories as a producer or co-producer and earned multiple Emmy nominations; her 23rd piece will air next season. She produced profiles, features and investigations, including the first television interview with Ruth Madoff, the Theranos whistleblower case and the Syrian refugee crisis. Katy served for 10 years on the Board of Trustees of Deerfield Academy, where she recently concluded her term as Vice Chair. She held a deep loyalty to Deerfield, where she was among the first classes of coeducation. She later attended the University of Pennsylvania, majoring in communications and graduating with honors. In addition to her husband and children, Katy is survived by her parents, George and Wendy Textor, her two brothers, Clinton and Andrew, as well as their wives, two nieces and six nephews. Memorial services will be held in Manhattan at 11:00am on Thursday, June 20 at Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, her family requests memorial donations be made to Stand Up To Cancer. Katy's family would like to express their deep appreciation to the countless medical professionals who cared for her over the last two and a half years, including her dedicated doctors: Dr. Rosenberg, Dr. Ruggiero, Dr. Milsom, Dr. Formenti, and Dr. Manji.



