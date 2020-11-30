1/
KATHERINE KAYE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KATHERINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KAYE--Katherine. The Board of Directors and Staff of the American Friends and of the Israel Museum, Jerusalem mourn the death of Katherine Kaye, beloved mother of our First Vice President, and Vice Chair of the International Council, Stacey Bronfman. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Stacey and the entire family. Stephen Lash & Judy Steinhardt, Board Co-Chairs, AFIM Jill Bernstein, President, AFIM Ido Bruno, Anne & Jerome Fisher Director, IMJ Leah Siegel, Exec Dir, AFIM


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved