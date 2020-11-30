Or Copy this URL to Share

KAYE--Katherine. The Board of Directors and Staff of the American Friends and of the Israel Museum, Jerusalem mourn the death of Katherine Kaye, beloved mother of our First Vice President, and Vice Chair of the International Council, Stacey Bronfman. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Stacey and the entire family. Stephen Lash & Judy Steinhardt, Board Co-Chairs, AFIM Jill Bernstein, President, AFIM Ido Bruno, Anne & Jerome Fisher Director, IMJ Leah Siegel, Exec Dir, AFIM





