1930 - 2020
Katherine Mestel passed away on May 14, 2020 at the age of 89. She was the beloved wife of Oscar for over 60 years, devoted mother of Mark (Linda) and Susan Ruth, proud grandmother of Joshua (Whitney), Lee (Jackie), Brenton (Sue), Spenser and Michelle and loving great-grandmother of Carter and Mallory. She will be missed and loved by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society. We will miss you forever and love you always.

Published in New York Times from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
