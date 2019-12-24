Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHERINE MILLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MILLER--Katherine. Katherine Lea Miller, age 26, of Manhattan, born and raised in Lancaster, PA went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the evening of Thursday, December 19, 2019. Katherine was the beloved fiancee of Manhattan resident Anil Prakash, precious daughter of David and Adrienne Miller, and loved sister of Rachel and Elizabeth. Katherine was a strong believer and attended Redeemer Presbyterian Church. She was a talented and beautiful young woman who was full of life and who loved much and was much loved. Kate found joy in the arts, dance, music and theatre and was the life of the party. A magna cum laude graduate of Bucknell University, she was a Client Success Manager with Burt Americas Inc. Katherine and the love of her life, Anil were planning a September wedding. A Prakash family member described Kate as a "shooting star" who brought life and light to all. Services will be held January 4 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Lancaster, PA. Donations may be made to Father's Heart Ministries, NY.



MILLER--Katherine. Katherine Lea Miller, age 26, of Manhattan, born and raised in Lancaster, PA went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the evening of Thursday, December 19, 2019. Katherine was the beloved fiancee of Manhattan resident Anil Prakash, precious daughter of David and Adrienne Miller, and loved sister of Rachel and Elizabeth. Katherine was a strong believer and attended Redeemer Presbyterian Church. She was a talented and beautiful young woman who was full of life and who loved much and was much loved. Kate found joy in the arts, dance, music and theatre and was the life of the party. A magna cum laude graduate of Bucknell University, she was a Client Success Manager with Burt Americas Inc. Katherine and the love of her life, Anil were planning a September wedding. A Prakash family member described Kate as a "shooting star" who brought life and light to all. Services will be held January 4 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Lancaster, PA. Donations may be made to Father's Heart Ministries, NY. Published in The New York Times on Dec. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close