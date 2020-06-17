KATHERINE MOORE

MOORE--Katherine J., was born in 1951 in Hackensack, New Jersey to Gertrude and William Moore. She was the eldest of four children. After living in Tonawanda, NY, and a brief stint in Ohio, the family moved to Bound Brook, NJ. Katherine was the valedictorian of her 1969 class at Bound Brook High School and went on to earn her BA from Brown University. She went on to study law at Rutgers University where she was an editor of the law review. Katherine joined the firm of Milbank, Tweed in New York City in 1978 and became a partner. Katherine was a voracious reader, an avid follower of politics, and a great giver of beautiful and whimsical gifts. Katherine loved and supported the arts - especially ballet. She was a frequent and adventurous traveler; she took the Siberian Express across Russia and Mongolia, traveled to the arctic with her niece, Stephanie, and to the Galapagos with her niece, Madeleine, and went on an extensive safari in Africa. Katherine was a loyal friend and much loved sister. She is survived by her siblings, Richard, Craig, and Debra; her much loved nieces, Stephanie and Madeleine, and her great-nephew, Charles.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store