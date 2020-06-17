KATHERINE MOORE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share KATHERINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOORE--Katherine J., was born in 1951 in Hackensack, New Jersey to Gertrude and William Moore. She was the eldest of four children. After living in Tonawanda, NY, and a brief stint in Ohio, the family moved to Bound Brook, NJ. Katherine was the valedictorian of her 1969 class at Bound Brook High School and went on to earn her BA from Brown University. She went on to study law at Rutgers University where she was an editor of the law review. Katherine joined the firm of Milbank, Tweed in New York City in 1978 and became a partner. Katherine was a voracious reader, an avid follower of politics, and a great giver of beautiful and whimsical gifts. Katherine loved and supported the arts - especially ballet. She was a frequent and adventurous traveler; she took the Siberian Express across Russia and Mongolia, traveled to the arctic with her niece, Stephanie, and to the Galapagos with her niece, Madeleine, and went on an extensive safari in Africa. Katherine was a loyal friend and much loved sister. She is survived by her siblings, Richard, Craig, and Debra; her much loved nieces, Stephanie and Madeleine, and her great-nephew, Charles.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved