PELLY--Katherine Mary, most recently of Las Cruces, NM, passed to her next life December 26, 2018 at 92. She looked forward to going to heaven, where she said "my brothers will show me around." Friends and family are sure she used the express lane through the Pearly Gates. Ms. Pelly was born in New York City on January 26, 1926 to the late Peter Pelly of Kiltormer, Ireland and the late Sarah (Donoghue) Pelly of the Aran Island Inisheer, Ireland. Kate, the eldest of three children, spent childhood on Staten Island with her brothers, Peter Morgan and Francis Joseph Pelly. She graduated from St. Peters High School, Hunter College and Fordham University and attended McGill University in Montreal. She graduated with degrees in clinical social work and went on to earn advanced degrees in social work. Katherine had a full career at the Veterans Administration in Bronx, NY where she practiced Clinical Social Work counseling Veterans as a Board Certified Diplomat. She spoke about being discriminated against in the work place, during the raging race clashes of the 70s as well as being appreciated, "The Veterans loved me" "The one that was killed by the mafia is the one I loved the most." About supervisors, "Dr. Ella Traub loved me." "She took me to Carnegie Hall and to her house in the country, Upstate New York." From among her peers, Kate was selected by Dr. Traub for the most challenging of cases. Kate cared for the immigrant and newly destitute mother-in-law of Ethyl Rosenburg who was executed and then exonerated for allegedly spying. Kate did not know the reason, but sensed the client's despair, she knew something was up. Kate had compassion, empathy, awareness and sensitivity. Where there was a need for her presence, Katherine was there. Deep compassion for humankind was expressed while reminiscing on her time in Canada, "when President Kennedy was assassinated I felt badly about not being home." After a full career at the V.A. she retired and opened a practice in Manhattan. Kate's professional and personal nurturing, helped heal many wounded hearts and broken minds. Kate worked hard to be an independent woman. In her era, a woman who did not have the title of Mrs. was not respected. Later in life, she told her beloved niece about this fact and obstacles she faced to keep the name Pelly. She was proud to be a Pelly. She was proud to be the first of her generation to go to Ireland. Kate was proud of her acts of civil disobedience which included being arrested at Los Alamos National Labs, NM, protesting nuclear weapons. As she was led away by police, she looked around for the celebrity who was being applauded and was pleasantly surprised that the anti-nuclear protesters were celebrating her courageous act of defiance at the age of 80. Kate was deeply devout to her spirituality. In keeping with her deep intellect and the courageous convictions she tussled with the church. She wrote to Rome to report indiscretions. She had many deep and loving relationships with her fellow parishioners & the clergy both in NYC & Las Cruces. Kate always had a dream of moving to the desert. In 1995 she relocated to Las Cruces, NM and spent her remaining years. Until the end of her life, Kate was aware of what was going on in the world and with other residents. She described our leader as "Licentious." She was known as an understanding and compassionate listener, who lived a most principled, caring life. It's ironic that she who possessed enormous capacity to understand, lived her last few years in total blindness, a victim of glaucoma, macular degeneration and cataracts. Her zest for life, youthfulness and gratitude for everything were just a few of the traits admired by all. She had quick wit, humor, and intellect to match. Kate will always be the crown jewel in the family's heritage. Her wisdom will be missed by many. Katherine Pelly is survived by nieces and nephews Hillary Pelly, Justin Pelly and Lisa, Mary Pelly DiSalvo, Morgan Pelly and Lisa, Sharon Pelly Argenbright, Chris Pelly and Juanita Igo-Pelly, Mike Pelly, Greg Pelly, Celine Pele, Joe Pelly and Sara, grandnieces and nephews, great-grandnieces and nephews and many life-long friends.



