PHILLIPS--Katherine W. The Columbia Business School community mourns the loss of Professor Katherine Williams Phillips. Kathy was a dedicated teacher, mentor, researcher, colleague, and friend and she leaves behind an impressive legacy of leadership. Kathy was a world-renowned and highly sought expert on diversity in the workplace and she worked tirelessly to create an inclusive community among faculty, staff, and students. She personified the School's character and its values, and her kindness, positive energy, and sense of humor were evident in every interaction. Her passing is an enormous loss for the School and the University. Columbia Business School extends its profound sympathy to the Phillips family. Costis Maglaras, Dean, Columbia Business School



