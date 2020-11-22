BACHAND--Kathleen. 74, of New York, NY passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020. A fighter for what she believed in, Kathleen was a tireless advocate for womens rights, gun control and other causes, a passion matched only by her love of Broadway, movies and soap operas. Kathleen is survived by her beloved husband Joseph Parente, son Christopher Bachand Parente and daughter-in-law, Katie Nice, as well as her rescue black lab, Emma. Donations in Kathleens honor may be made to Anns Place in Danbury, CT for their unending kindness and support in her battle with uterine cancer.





