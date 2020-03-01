Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHLEEN BERGL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BERGL--Kathleen. Bergl, Kathleen "Kay" (Gardner), age 93 passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 with her loved ones at her side. Kay was born on October 27, 1926 in Yeovil, Somerset, England. After school and college, she joined the Women's Auxiliary Territorial Service and became a radio operator in Winston Church's underground cabinet rooms in London. While still in the army, she was sent to the British occupation in Germany and spent 10 months in General Montgomery's HQ. After leaving the Army and returning to England, she met Ralph Bergl at one of her jobs, who would later become her husband. Eventually disenchanted by post war London, on the suggestion of Ralph Bergl who was by then in the U.S., Kay then immigrated to the U.S. She married Ralph Bergl in 1950 and they had two children, Vivien and Derek. Kay worked for British Overseas Airways for 5 years and then at the Asia Society for 25 years as the public Relations Associate. During this time, she traveled extensively both with Ralph and also as part of her job. While at Asia Society she met interesting people, including Jacqueline Kennedy, the King and Queen of Afghanistan and the Rockefellers. At the end of her career, she worked for her son, Derek, at his travel agency in New York City. Kay and Ralph were active members of the Unitarian Universalist Church on Long Island where they met wonderful lifelong friends. After the death of Ralph in 2011, she moved to Connecticut to live near her daughter and her family. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ralph, and her cherished sister Betty Waterman. She is survived by her daughter Vivien and husband Dale, her son Derek and husband Ernesto, her beloved grandchildren Colette and Ben and her nephew Keith and his wife Sandy. Kay did not want a service and her wishes will be respected. Kay passed from the debilitating effects of Alzheimer's disease. If well-wishers desire, they can make a donation to the at



