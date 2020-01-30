FOLEY--Kathleen. (nee Lovett) 93 of Brooklyn, N.Y. formerly of the Bronx, NY. Born and raised in Bonane, Kenmare, Co. Kerry, Republic of Ireland. Kathleen immigrated to NYC at 22 where she met the love of her life, the late Philip Foley of Kenmare. She was the fourth child of the late John Lovett and Mary Lynch Lovett. She has also joined her siblings Mick, Paddy, Maureen and Nell. She is survived by her two sisters-in-law, Kathleen Lovett and Laurie Lovett. Kathleen had an incredible zest for life. She loved to go back to Ireland. She enjoyed genealogy, baking, gardening and storytelling. There was nothing better than a chat and cup of tea. In spite of medical challenges throughout her life, she conquered all, kept going and inspired others with her deep Faith. She was extremely active throughout her life dancing, singing and involved with her Church and community. She was the adoring mother of Dr. Mary McInerney (Tom) and Eileen Foley (Joe Kohler). She was the cherished grandmother of Patrick (Diana), Alanna, Thomas and Joshua. Kathleen's greatest loves were her children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren Erin and Wyatt. She loved her extended family of 14 nieces and nephews, cousins and their children and Godchildren. She was always proud of her family's accomplishments. She was a 2008 recipient of the Best of the Bronx award! Her generous heart and positive attitude will be missed and forever remembered by those who knew her. Family and friends will be received Friday, January 31st at Cobble Hill Chapels, 171 Court St., Brooklyn, NY, 3-8pm. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, February 1st, 9:45am, St. James Cathedral Church. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven, Valhalla, NY. ILOF contributions made to St. Judes Childrens Research would be greatly appreciated.



